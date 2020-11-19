We're not traveling right now but you can enjoy a dining destination with the new Ono Hawaiian BBQ opening this weekend in Delano.
With two locations already in Bakersfield, the fast-casual Hawaiian chain is expanding north with a restaurant on Woollomes Avenue in Delano.
The new restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for takeout and delivery and customers will receive special coupons or vouchers. Ono will also hold giveaways for $50 gift cards on its social media platforms.
This is the chain's 96th location, and four new Ono Hawaiian BBQs are set to open across California and Arizona this year.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ is at 520 Woollomes Ave., Suite #102-103, in Delano. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit onohawaiianbbq.com.