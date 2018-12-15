Through my travels — and the itinerary is fairly extensive — I have become a connoisseur of breakfast burritos. I know what I’m talking about in this arena. Don’t mess with me.
Specifically, the grab-and-go variety. Portable. The kind I can hit behind the wheel or throw down while writing a Sunday column. No, I’m not looking to sit down at a restaurant and order a breakfast burrito that I gotta be pretty with, then let it sink in for 45 minutes. That’s for some people, but not me.
At my last career stop — York, Pa. — I just wasn’t seeking them out. Know your surroundings, and play to the area’s strengths. In south-central Pennsylvania, it was about whoopie pies the size of flying saucers and delectable pretzel buns. Conversely, it was not for breakfast burritos.
In turn, when I came to Bakersfield just over a year ago, I knew they would be front and center on my palate once again. You know, it was something to look forward to! It had been too long.
To discover my spot, I simply googled “best breakfast burritos in Bakersfield.” And while myriad options came up, one immediately caught my attention: Donut Nation and Estrella Bakery. 2400 Wible Road. Super-duper local. I was down.
Luckily, my barber resides right around the corner of this fine establishment. One day after getting my wig split by the one and only Clifford Cole (yes, that Clifford Cole. Of Jusntyme Barbershop — shameless plug, I know) I sauntered down to Estrella. And I was far from disappointed.
A place no bigger than my living room, it had plenty of goodies and a no-frills menu — chalkboard style, right above the counter. It was just what I was looking for in that present moment.
There was a lot to take in — a vast assortment of doughnuts, pies, cookies, salsas. Really, a sight to behold.
At the same time, I came for one reason — the BB, the ‘Rito, the Break Burr, you name it, I came for it and it was going down with little to no hesitation.
I got the chorizo with all the fixins and they whipped it up. The damage was a more-than-reasonable $6 and change. Beyond fair, in my opinion.
It was well sized, perfectly packaged with the ideal heat density. Inside, it was layered and balanced — the meat, potatoes, cheese, eggs and salsa. Not too much of one item, just the right amount of each. Perfect craftsmanship.
Upon splitting the burrito, heat rose from the middle. The first bite was glorious. And a key tip: Include a side of salsa, which provides the necessary kick and a cooling effect to the piping-hot ‘Rito.
Yes, I’ve been back multiple times. I’ve eaten a variety of breakfast burritos there, and there are still options on the menu. I also love the ambience, those who work there, the customers who converge, the local feel.
I’ll be the first to admit, I have a doughnut issue. That means, when they’re in my face I devour, so I’m best just not ordering them. But I can tell you, they are fresh and they are formidable at Estrella. Quality across the board from what I can tell.
I’m sure there’s other great spots in town — as a matter of fact, I know there are. I’m just telling you one of my favorite discoveries over the past year.
May the adventures continue.
Teddy Feinberg, The Californian's sports editor, has been part of the TBC Media family for just over a year.
