It started as a dream that, 10 years ago, became a reality.
But Tuesday morning, as a crowd of doctors, patients, and dozens of others gathered outside Adventist Health’s AIS Cancer Center in downtown Bakersfield, the dream was clearly not finished.
In a significant state investment in local cancer treatment, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, presented Wolcott and Adventist Health with a ceremonial check for $10 million to expand the cancer center. The funding, earmarked in the 2022-23 state budget, includes direct financial support for breast, colorectal, cardiothoracic, and specialty care cancer treatment at the center.
“I am thrilled to bring $10 million to help Adventist Health reach more people in our community and save more lives,” Salas said.
Salas noted that no one is untouched by cancer, and that his own family has been affected by the disease.
“Cancer affects so many of us and our loved ones,” he said, “and now we can serve more families closer to home with specialized care and better help those fighting back against cancer.”
“It’s an honor to be here to talk about the next chapter in the growth of the AIS Cancer Center, said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network.
Wolcott talked about how Bakersfield has grown to become the ninth largest city in California, that the county’s population is headed toward the million mark.
“We’re home to more oil, more renewable energy, more agriculture production than almost any place else in the world, and we have so much abundance and so much to be thankful for,” Wolcott said.
“However, this is a community that suffers from some scarcity