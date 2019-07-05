Ridgecrest leaders praise community, relief efforts

On Friday, Mayor Peggy Breeden and Supervisor Mick Gleason issued statements in support of their local community.

Breeden said she was proud how Ridgeview residents stepped up to help one another, adding that "People helping people is what we do best."

Along with praising the county and state for all its help during the state of emergency, Breeden said she had heard from the White House, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Governor Gavin Newsom, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Senator Shannon Grove, Gleason, as well as many mayors from other cities offering services.

"The City will continue to assess damages and determine what can be done as quickly as possible. As we continue to prepare for additional aftershocks, I ask all to check with your neighbors to see if they are OK or in need. That is who we are - commUNITY!."

"My thanks to and prayers for all."

Gleason said while there's some significant damage and plenty of work ahead, he's thankful there was no loss of life, roads can be repaved and homes can be rebuilt.

"People are irreplaceable, so the fact that the citizens of Ridgecrest and the surrounding areas are all alive today is something we can all celebrate," he said.

Gleason echoed Breeden's thoughts on the city rallying together.

"Our first responders, including Kern County Fire, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, Ridgecrest Police Department and the California Highway Patrol have all come together seamlessly to ensure the safety of the residents of our community. When roads broke apart in Trona, crews set to work immediately to get them back up and running. When thousands of residents lost power, SoCal Edison made sure they got it restored as soon as possible.

"From Mayor Breeden declaring a state of emergency and working tirelessly to coordinate resources, to residents like Sapphire White, who recently moved here from New York. After the power went out and roads were closed in Trona, she used Facebook to offer to check on peoples loved ones in Trona. She even started cooking, offering food and water to those in need. These are only a few of the many examples of outstanding members of our community doing everything they can to help one another. As Kern County’s First District Supervisor, I am incredibly proud of our community and its response."