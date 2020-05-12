In honor of what would have been Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday, nurses from Adventist Health Bakersfield wore all white on Tuesday, according to a news release from the hospital.
Additionally, one nurse dressed in costume as Nightingale, the hospital said.
Nightingale is famous for changing the way nurses were perceived during her time, raising standards for patient care. In 1854 during the Crimean War in Turkey, Nightingale aided wounded soldiers and hospitals by scrubbing and sanitizing facilities, providing clean clothes and improving overall sanitary conditions.
Her efforts started a movement for better care and safer practices in health care, Adventist Health said in its release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.