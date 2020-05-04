Kern County Board of Supervisors chair Leticia Perez welcomed the soft-opening of Kern County’s first free COVID-19 testing center Monday morning with the help of actor-director Sean Penn and his emergency relief organization.
The center, located at the Richard Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield, aims to test all symptomatic residents, local first responders and healthcare workers for COVID-19 regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances.
In newly-released data of the ethnic breakdown of Kern County cases, Hispanics made up the majority of coronavirus cases at just over 66 percent, according to the county health department.
“I hope (opening this testing center in east Bakersfield) sends the message that for whatever reason, (the Latino community is) uniquely vulnerable and disproportionately represented by various disasters including parts of this pandemic,” Perez said.
A native of east Bakersfield, Perez added that the community’s residents are some of the most “medically underserved in the U.S.”
“I hope that my Latino brothers and sisters see how serious this is and practice safe social distancing as much as reasonable,” Perez said.
The center is operated through a partnership with Verily Life Sciences and Community Organized Relief Effort. Penn, the founder of CORE, spoke at the press conference about the importance of testing availability and unity during these trying times.
“These collaborations that we have allow CORE to come in and fill whatever gaps Bakersfield and Kern County needs at the direction of our leaders here,” Penn said.
He also shared his admiration for the city.
“I will always have a place in my heart for Bakersfield. It’s a piece of America that you’ve got to go great distances to find,” Penn said. “Even in its conservatism and in its diversity and in its greater beauty, I’ve always appreciated being out here.”
The site will provide immediate test results for patients, Penn said.
At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s direction, CORE has helped establish testing centers in Los Angeles, Napa and Oakland.
Additional speakers at Monday's press conference included Good Samaritan Hospital’s CEO Amandeep Basra; Kern County Fire Department Chief David Witt; State Senator Melissa Hurtado; and Centric Health California’s Director of Public Affairs Michael Bowers.
Megan Person, the county's chief of communications, announced Monday at a Kern County Public Health press briefing that another free testing center is set to open Wednesday at the North of the River Veterans Hall in Oildale. It will be the fourth free center in the county, including testing sites at the Richard Prado Senior Center, the Kern County Fairgrounds, and the Mojave Veterans Memorial Building.
The east Bakersfield testing center will officially open Tuesday for appointments only. Kern County residents can have their symptoms screened and, if eligible, make an appointment for testing at www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19.
Eligible persons must be 18 years or older, live in Kern and electronically sign the COVID-19 Public Health authorization form and lab consent, according to a news release from Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.