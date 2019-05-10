The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has provided the following dates of service for Monsignor Craig Harrison:

Timeline of accusations

1998: A man reported alleged abuse by Monsignor Craig Harrison to the Firebaugh Police Department. The man said the abuse occurred at St. Joseph Church in Firebaugh, where Harrison served as pastor from July 1, 1992 to June 30, 1999.

2002: The same accuser who reported abuse to Firebaugh police in 1998 came forward again to report it to the The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno. The diocese investigated, found it to be unsubstantiated and took no action.

Also that year, the Bakersfield Police Department received an anonymous allegation of inappropriate contact by Harrison involving a group of teen juveniles but determined the claims to be unfounded. No one named in the 2002 letter could corroborate any of the allegations at the time, BPD said. The case was closed in May.

April 12, 2019: A man contacted the diocese and reported that he was inappropriately touched by Harrison on three separate occasions while he was an altar boy at St. Joseph Church in Firebaugh. The victim, now an adult, was 16 or 17 years old at the time. However, a date when the incident happened was not given.

April 25, 2019: The diocese announced the April 12 allegation publicly and placed Harrison on paid administrative leave.

Later that day, another man contacted the diocese alleging "inappropriate behavior" when he was a minor at St. Patrick's Church in Merced in 1988.

May 8, 2019: A man who grew up in Bakersfield and attended St. Francis Church reported to police that was sexually abused as a minor by Harrison seven to nine times over a four-year period starting in 1989. The man's report to police was confirmed by his attorney, Joseph George of Sacramento. Bakersfield Police spokesman Nathan McCauley said he could not confirm if the department received such a report.

McCauley said: "In order to ensure a thorough and reliable inquiry with the best potential for resolution in the criminal justice system, the Bakersfield Police Department will only release information in active criminal investigations when necessary to further the investigation, when an arrest is made, or in the interest of public safety."