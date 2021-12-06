A time to climb

While the nature in and immediately surrounding Bakersfield isn’t really famous for its bouldering and climbing features, there are a few spots in Kern County.
Kernville Rock, which is also known as Kern Slabs, is well known to climbers, and there are a range of climbing opportunities in the Lower Kern River Canyon, including walls known as School House Rock and The S.S.O., which are popular climbing spots.
These are just a couple of the features listed on Mountain Project, a website owned by outdoors outfitter REI, which lists more than 170,000 climbing routes, according to MountainProject.com. The site is useful because it also allows climbers to share information about features on the climb, such as difficulty of the climb, or potential access challenges and parking information.
Red Rock Canyon State Park offers stunning views of its rock formations, as well as the ability to climb a wide variety of its walls.
While Sequoia National Forest spreads far outside Kern County, this massive national park also offers a number of opportunities for climbing, hiking and canyoneering.
The Mountain Project website is helpful for gleaning some tips and suggestions about these locations. But if you’re looking to talk to another climber, there’s a location a lot closer where you can also practice and get the gear you need for the great outdoors.
Action Sports recently reopened its 4,000-square-foot climbing gym this month, after a lengthy shutdown due to public health protocols.
Owner Kerry Ryan quickly closed down last March after the orders were issued, but was happy to be able to reopen once the state had approved protocols to keep his staff and clients safe, he said. Now the gym follows the same COVID-19 safety procedures, including a questionnaire about potential symptoms, that’s in use at Cal State Bakersfield, which is about five minutes away from his Brimhall Road sports store/gym.
Action Sports’s climbing facility is technically considered a training gym, due to its size, and that’s one of the main reasons local climbers like it, said Levi Baker, an avid climber himself who also works at Action Sports.
Working out on a wall at Action Sports offers a number of advantages over going for a climb in nature, Baker said, including saving a 90-minute drive to most formations, especially when he’s just looking for a place to practice.
“You can escape some harsh weather,” Baker said, listing why he likes training indoors, “and then, especially if you don’t live anywhere where there’s a lot of rock formations, it’s a great alternative for staying entertained with the hobby.”
There’s also a certain amount of control you can create in a training gym like the one at Action, Ryan said, noting all the markings below the different holds, which actually represent a wide variety of climbing paths of widely varying degrees of difficulty, from the beginner to expert level.
“It’s convenience, it’s weather and most people just like using this to keep their arms tuned up,” Ryan said, listing advantages for the indoor climbing environment.
Action Sports welcomes groups that include everyone from Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts looking for learning and physical exercise opportunities, corporate groups that use belaying and climbing to work out and teach trust and, of course, more experienced climbers who are looking to practice for a weekend climb.