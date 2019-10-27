On Oct. 28, nearly 5 million career and volunteer police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics across the country will be honored during National First Responders Day.
Americans are urged to recognize their contributions to their respective communities on and off the job. Not only do they put their lives on the line to keep us safe and provide much-needed aid during times of need, but they also volunteer countless hours of their time to make the communities we call home better.
When crisis strikes, they rush toward danger while the rest of us flee in search of safety. They provide relief and support during the most difficult times, prioritizing our well-being above their own.
It’s the ultimate form of “customer service.”
For first responders, what they do daily isn't a job — it's a calling. One that few are fit to answer.
Their duties don’t end when the clock out for the day. For many first responders, work comes home with them — not only because crises can happen anytime and they must be ready when called upon but because they are exposed to traumatic situations that no one should ever witness. But they do so willingly because it prevents us from experiencing it ourselves. They protect is in more ways than one day in and day out.
In truth, every day should be a day of appreciation for first responders.
They work in professions that can be heavily scrutinized by those who only see one side of a multifaceted picture. I highly encourage everyone to do a ride-along to see firsthand what these men and women experience regularly. You'll quickly find that they are passionate about what they do and, most importantly of all, that they are people just like you and me.
Let us not make the mistake of taking their work and presence for granted, because even if they are misunderstood by the communities they serve, they still wear their uniforms with pride and perform their duties to the best of their abilities.
Communities are safer thanks to their service. Second chances at life are given because of their assistance. We can live with peace of mind knowing that they will be there for us at a moment's notice.
To all first responders near and far, thank you for your service.
A simple expression of gratitude that doesn’t seem to be enough to show the appreciation these men and women deserve. Nevertheless, we thank you for all that you do.
