Players of the Year
Tanner Forbus, Centennial, senior: Committed to Point Loma Nazarene, he was a first-team All-South Yosemite River League selection who helped the Golden Hawks win the Central Section Division I title and advance to the SoCal Regionals. He was 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA and three saves on the mound, and perhaps more productive at the plate where he batted .368 with 10 extra base hits and a .515 on base percentage.
Toby Twist, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Committed to Oregon, he was the South Yosemite Valley League player of the year after leading the Eagles to a league title, followed by a Central Section Division II championship and trip to SoCal Regional D-III final. The left-hander was 10-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 126 strike outs in 76.2 innings, and also batted .357 with five home runs, two triples, nine doubles, 10 stolen bases and 31 RBIs.
Pitchers of the Year
Mason Brassfield, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Committed to TCU, left-hander was the South Yosemite Valley League pitcher of the year after helping the Eagles to a league title, followed by a Central Section Division II championship and trip to SoCal Regional D-III final. He was 9-1 with a 2.07 ERA with 145 strike outs in 67.2 innings, and also hit four homer runs with seven doubles and 28 RBIs at the plate.
Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, senior: Committed to Oregon, he was the South Yosemite River League player of the year after leading the Mustangs to a league title and to advance to the Central Section Division I semifinals. He was 7-2 with a 1.57 ERA, six complete games, two shut outs and a save on the mound and also batted .355 with three home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 26 RBIs.
Coaches of the Year
Dan Durham, Centennial: After finishing runner-up to Stockdale in SYRL, led team to the Central Section Division I title as a No. 9 seed, winning four games on the road, including an upset of top-seeded Fresno-Bullard in the quarterfinals and dramatic come-from behind 4-3 victory over Clovis-Buchanan in the final.
Mark Ratekin, Bakersfield Christian: Followed up a South Yosemite Valley League title with a run to the Central Section Division II championship and then two more victories to reach the Southern California Regional Division III final, where the Eagles lost a tight 3-2 game at home to Westlake Village-Westlake to finish 27-8 on the season.
First team
Owen Bolich, Stockdale, sr.: First-team All-SYRL outfielder batted .293 with four home runs, nine doubles and 30 RBIs.
Daniel Flores, Rosamond, sr.: High Desert League player of the year hit .571 with 28 RBIs, and was 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA on mound.
Alejandro Garza, Highland, sr.: First-team All-SYVL infielder batted .383 with four triples, 10 doubles, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Orlando Guerra, Arvin, sr.: SYHL player of the year batted .441 with five triples, 11 doubles, 17 steals and 36 RBIs.
Trenton Hernandez, Centennial, sr.: All-SYRL first baseman batted .390 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, a 1.189 OPS and 36 RBIs.
Logan Judd, Frontier, jr.: SYRL pitcher of the year was 6-3 with a 1.62 ERA, and had three homers, nine doubles and 28 RBIs.
Dillon Kerr, Tehachapi, sr.: SYML player of the year was 8-1 with a 1.77 ERA, and hit .449 with three doubles and 18 RBIs.
Luke Mann, BCHS, jr.: First-team All-SYVL outfielder batted .438 with two home runs, 11 doubles, 11 steals and 21 RBIs.
Jayce Moore, Taft, sr.: SSL co-player of the year was 9-2 with a 3.06 ERA and hit .365 with 10 doubles and 28 RBIs.
Brady Reynolds, Liberty, sr.: First-team ALL-SYRL outfielder batted .280 with three home runs, two triples and 20 RBIs.
Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale, sr.: First-team All-SYRL infielder helped team to league title, batting .410 with 12 doubles and 15 RBIs.
Brock Thompson, Liberty, jr.: First-team All-SYRL infielder batted .374 with three homers, nine doubles, 10 steals and 19 RBIs.
Matt Torres, Stockdale, sr.: First-team All-SYRL infielder batted .351 with eight doubles, 15 stolen bases and 11 RBIs.
Ben Ullyott, Frontier, sr.: First-team All-SYRL catcher batted .271 with a home run, seven doubles and 12 RBIs.
Tristan Watson, Centennial, jr.: All-SYRL outfielder hit go-ahead 3-run homer in D-I title game, batted .400 with 21 RBIs.
Second team
Shaine Heriford, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Jadyn Hernandez, Centennial, sophomore
Izaiah Juarez, Wasco, senior
Mason Marroquin, Independence, senior
Trent Martin, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Jackson McDonald, Centennial, senior
Austin Moccardini, Centennial, senior
Cole Nicholas, Tehachapi, senior
Adan Rivera, Ridgeview, senior
Carson Rodart, Taft, junior
Bowen Salyards, Stockdale, junior
Logan Templeton, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Turtle Thomson, Tehachapi, senior
Christopher Turpin, Tehachapi, junior
Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier, senior
Ryan Zimmerman, East, senior
Third team
Jesus Aguilar, Arvin, junior
Sebastian Aguilar, Wasco, senior
Nathaniel Becerra, North, junior
Wyatt Caid, Bakersfield, sophomore
Caden Churchman, Liberty, junior
Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy, senior
Carson Eldridge, Centennial, sophomore
William Espinoza, Taft, sophomore
Chris Hernandez, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Sawyer Marchetti, Liberty, senior
Jordan Mora, Centennial, senior
Ryan Morales, Highland, senior
Julian Orozco, Kennedy, senior
Broc Redenius, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Ben Regpala, Arvin, junior
Luke Rodriguez, Frontier, senior
Ryan Ruiz, Chavez, senior
Reed Segale, Tehachapi, senior
Issac Torres, Independence, senior
Carlos Vela, East, junior
Honorable mention
Mateo Alvarez, Arvin, jr.
Ramiro Avila, Foothill, sr.
Miguel Barraza, Kennedy, sr.
Jose Bojorquez, South, soph.
Gabriel Borja, Ridgeview, fr.
Daniel Carrillo, Chavez, fr.
Manny Carrillo, Chavez, sr.
Evan Churchman, Liberty, jr.
Samuel Ciaccio, Tehachapi, jr.
Kasen Clark, Taft, sr.
Nathan Coffey, Liberty, sr.
Adrian Cruz, Rosamond, jr.
Marcos DeLira, Chavez, jr.
Ramon Diaz, Foothill, fr.
Hayden Elchelpp, Stockdale, soph.
Bernie Garcia, Arvin, jr.
Jace Gillenwater, Independence, soph.
Chano Gonzalez, Bakersfield Christian, sr.
Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy, sr.
Davis Goodwin, Liberty, jr.
Brayden Gutierrez, Stockdale, soph.
Cyler Hoofard, Tehachapi, soph.
Matthew Hughes, Tehachapi, sr.
Elijah Legan, Highland, soph.
Bryson Leyva, Highland, sr.
Elias Luna, Rosamond, sr.
Emilio Martinez, Wasco, sr.
Jordan Mead, Kern Valley, soph.
Michael Mendoza, Foothill, sr.
Nico Mendoza, Stockdale, jr.
Kaleb Monsen, North, sr.
Blake Moore, California City, soph.
Jack Moore, California City, jr.
Nate Negrete, East , sr.
Anthony Nunez, Stockdale, jr.
Will Ortiz, Golden Valley, sr.
Cade Parks, Frontier, srr.
Jorge Parra, Arvin, jr.
Aaron Pelaez, Rosamond, sr.
Cristian Perez, Bakersfield, jr.
Garrison Ray, Golden Valley, jr.
Julian Raya, Wasco, jr.
Cristian Rios, Wasco, sr.
Roy Rosales, Arvin, fr.
Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy, sr.
Michael Sanchez, Rosamond, sr.
TJ Sanders, Kern Valley, sr.
Esiah Santiago, East, soph.
Kalay Santiago, East, sr.
TJ Santiago, East, jr.
Brady Self, Centennial, jr.
Ethan Stockwell, Kern Valley, soph.
Seth Stockwell, Kern Valley, jr.
Christian Torres, Golden Valley, sr.
Miguel Torres, Golden Valley, sr.
Manuel Veleta, Highland, sr.
Grant Voss, Liberty, jr.
Ethan Ward, Taft, jr.
Zack Wargo, Kern Valley, jr.