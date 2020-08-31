Viewing the two major political conventions over the last two weeks has been a definite study in contrasts. Yes, they both went after their opponent, but beyond that they had very little in common. This was the classic comparison of the pessimist and the optimist. They looked at the same America as the glass partially full.
The pessimist Democrats viewed it as half empty and draining fast. In fear of COVID-19, they hid from each other and communicated though TV screens a la Max Headroom. Their only solution was to have themselves put in charge to plug the hole and save the nation. They were lacking on specifics of how they would accomplish it. However, quick study of their extra-convention communications reveals the preferred method is through a socialist transformation of this country.
The Republicans were the optimists. Their glass is half full and their ambition is to fill it up. There was enough talk about the difficulties facing America to make it real, but speaker after speaker gave example of how each problem was addressed. They encouraged Americans to rise up, not in riots but in their own pursuit of happiness. They addressed life and liberty. They did not ignore God or the light that he brings.
By the way, the only hole in the glass is at the top. It can be drained with a straw sucking all the contents to government, left alone to stagnate and evaporate, or tipped over in senseless rage. The only way it can stay clean and full is to be continually filled from above. That will make it a spring that waters everyone.
— Tim Stormont, Bakersfield
Farmers to Families program is doing good for our communityI’m the associate pastor at the Living Waters Oildale Seventh-day Adventist Church. Because of COVID-19, we have realized a greater financial loss in our area. Loss of work has brought a tremendous need for feeding our local families, wherever possible.
The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program has brought an overwhelming, positive response.
Receiving fresh fruit and vegetables, delivering these to those who are hurting, has brought great joy, not only to our neighbors but to all of our involved church members as well. It’s exciting to see hope fulfilled. I received a letter of gratitude, from one family that I believe would prove the happiness that has blossomed throughout our area.
This couple has adopted two of their nieces, out of necessity, and both are retired, with a limited income. The mother wrote, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!! These words are not enough for all the blessings you’ve poured out on me and my family. You’ve taught us that giving is such an important part of helping others. Even when it’s hot, all of you have been out there carrying and delivering these wonderful boxes of food.”
We are praying that the Farmers to Families program won’t end, at least until things get much better. This program is bringing people joy and hope wherever it is implemented.
— Al Ferry, Bakersfield
What really happened?
I’ve read several letters to the editor regarding the incident of the young girl selling flowers who was apprehended by police (“Community shows support after teenage vendor was cited, flowers confiscated,” Aug. 10). I was in that area the morning of the incident. Driving south on Gosford Road, I turned left onto Harris intending to get to Costco the back way.
I slowed as I noticed a young woman on the sidewalk setting up a tripod with a camera; I also saw a girl with a white bucket of fresh flowers on the corner down from the lady with the camera.
I wondered two things: Why was a lady with a camera preparing to take pictures of the girl on the corner, and why was the girl selling flowers in a residential neighborhood? I’ve seen girls selling flowers, strawberries, etc., on Ming Avenue and Allen Road and other busy intersections before, but never in a quiet residential neighborhood with very little traffic.
When I read the article in the paper the next day about the police putting a stop to this young girl selling her flowers and saw the picture, I couldn’t help but wonder if the whole thing was a set-up to paint the police as mean and petty. I wonder what really happened.
— Jean Chapman, Bakersfield
