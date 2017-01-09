Featured Story

TMZ: Charles Manson in failing health at prison

  • BY JASON KOTOWSKI jkotowski@bakersfield.com

Doctors were unable to perform surgery on Charles Manson in a Bakersfield hospital last week, and the notorious mass murderer is now back in prison in failing health, TMZ reported Monday.

How much did KHSD's chicken suit victim take home after legal fees?

  • BY HAROLD PIERCE hpierce@bakersfield.com
  • Updated

Mitch Carter, the former Bakersfield High School senior who infamously donned a chicken costume during a 2010 pep rally and then got pummeled by his teammates, gave up almost half his $10.5 million settlement to pay legal fees, according to documents reviewed by The Californian.

Inmate dies at Lerdo, apparently of suicide

  • THE BAKERSFIELD CALIFORNIAN

An inmate at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility was reported dead a little after 3 p.m. Saturday, the cause an apparent suicide, said Kern County Sheriff's Office Lt. Bobby Voth.

Letter to the editor: Evaluate issues, not demographics

I'm no political genius, just an average old Joe who knows what he doesn't like in the political coverage. For 60-plus years it's been drilled into me to avoid racism, sexism, etc., and yet when it comes to political coverage all we hear about is the minority vote, the female vote, the colle…

