Featured Story

Latest News

Breaking

Police arrest man on firearms, gang charges

  • The Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield police arrested a man late Friday night on charges including assault with a deadly weapon after another man called to tell them he'd been fired upon while driving down a local street.

Multimedia

BVarsity Nightly for Jan. 13

BVarsity Nightly for Jan. 13

PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgeview High School vs. Central High School basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgeview High School vs. Central High School basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Frontier vs Liberty soccer

PHOTO GALLERY: Frontier vs Liberty soccer

Opinion

What happened to the honeymoon?

  • 0

The shortest honeymoon on record is officially over. Normally, newly elected presidents enjoy a wave of goodwill that allows them to fly high at least through their first 100 days. Donald Trump has not yet been sworn in and the honeymoon has already come and gone.

Online Features

Food Recipes Entertaining
advertorial

Eat Your Way to Better Health

  • Updated
Food Recipes Entertaining
advertorial

Find Better Balance for Family Meals this Year

Food Recipes Entertaining
advertorial

Ramp Up Breakfast with Morning Protein

  • Updated