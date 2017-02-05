Featured Story

  • BY HAROLD PIERCE hpierce@bakersfield.com

Kern County Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze that sparked in a single family home in the 8500 block of Farmers Lane Saturday in Lamont.

  • BY HAROLD PIERCE hpierce@bakersfield.com

Kern High School District trustees have a packed agenda Monday night, considering a comprehensive sexual education program one trustee has reservations about; a multi-million dollar land purchase; and whether student athletes should get a pass on PE class.

Community Voices: Of endangered species and unicorns

I watched with dismay not long ago as rhino horns were set afire to discourage the hunting-to-extinction of the rhinoceros. Then I watched “The Jungle Book” with my grandkids and saw the elephants stampeding in all directions. I thought to myself: Just another day in American politics.

Community Voices: Public schools are alive and thriving

A few weeks ago, I read an article in the East Bay Express stating that the Oakland Unified School District was the victim of the loose accountability and oversight of charter schools. The article stated that two charter schools within OUSD’s boundaries were closing due to lack of enrollment…

5 simple steps to boost your immune system now
  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated
My Life with Plaque Psoriasis and How I'm taking Control
  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated
Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner
  • Updated