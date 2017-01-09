A 28-year-old man charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of his girlfriend and the baby with which she was 39 weeks pregnant was found dead at Lerdo on Saturday.
Following an argument the night before, Tony Ronald Santiago agreed it was best if he moved out of his girlfriend's apartment in Oildale on May 2.
Doctors were unable to perform surgery on Charles Manson in a Bakersfield hospital last week, and the notorious mass murderer is now back in prison in failing health, TMZ reported Monday.
The car of a woman reported missing Saturday was found Sunday afternoon, as well as a body that authorities could not confirm was the missing woman.
Mitch Carter, the former Bakersfield High School senior who infamously donned a chicken costume during a 2010 pep rally and then got pummeled by his teammates, gave up almost half his $10.5 million settlement to pay legal fees, according to documents reviewed by The Californian.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car downtown on Saturday evening.
An inmate at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility was reported dead a little after 3 p.m. Saturday, the cause an apparent suicide, said Kern County Sheriff's Office Lt. Bobby Voth.
We get it. We understand that operating costs have risen, maintenance needs have grown and revenues are down. Way down.
It’s finally raining in California.
I'm no political genius, just an average old Joe who knows what he doesn't like in the political coverage. For 60-plus years it's been drilled into me to avoid racism, sexism, etc., and yet when it comes to political coverage all we hear about is the minority vote, the female vote, the colle…
