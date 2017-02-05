The California state finals in the We The People competition was held at Golden Valley High Saturday.
Kern County Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze that sparked in a single family home in the 8500 block of Farmers Lane Saturday in Lamont.
The Kern County Academic Decathlon was held Saturday at Mira Monte High School.
When the members of Centennial High School’s We The People team covering immigration checked their Twitter feeds this morning, there’s a good chance they let out a collective groan.
When Kern County supervisors, once again, take up the question of whether to charge visitors to Hart Park a $5 parking fee, they should expect some dissatisfied voices.
Luke Evans might be the most recent Eagle Scout in his family, but he is far from the only one. When Luke received the highest Boy Scout rank last month, he was in good company with two brothers, their father and their uncle before him.
Kern High School District trustees have a packed agenda Monday night, considering a comprehensive sexual education program one trustee has reservations about; a multi-million dollar land purchase; and whether student athletes should get a pass on PE class.
It’s a source of pride for many that Bakersfield’s very own congressman, Kevin McCarthy, is the second most powerful man in the House of Representatives.
I watched with dismay not long ago as rhino horns were set afire to discourage the hunting-to-extinction of the rhinoceros. Then I watched “The Jungle Book” with my grandkids and saw the elephants stampeding in all directions. I thought to myself: Just another day in American politics.
A few weeks ago, I read an article in the East Bay Express stating that the Oakland Unified School District was the victim of the loose accountability and oversight of charter schools. The article stated that two charter schools within OUSD’s boundaries were closing due to lack of enrollment…
