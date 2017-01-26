His seat was empty. His bronze-colored nameplate gone.
Deputies arrested three people and seized six guns and more than 12 pounds of marijuana during an investigation into a burglary in the South Lake area.
A hazmat team investigated several storage containers on a stolen pickup Wednesday and determined they held diesel fuel, according to Bakersfield firefighters.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday at Valley Plaza mall after police said he kidnapped a woman while under the influence of the synthetic drug known as spice.
Attorney Neil Gehlawat of Chain Cohn Stiles makes a statement regarding the claim against the City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Police Department.
A county agency has proposed fining a Bakersfield landscaper $10,250 for allegedly storing pesticides in a soda bottle and placing it in an ice chest with other beverages, which resulted in an employee drinking it and getting sick, officials announced Wednesday.
From left: Local Bakersfield College students Timothy Grismore, 21, and Xavier Hines, 19, sit with attorney Neil Gehlawat of Chain Cohn Stiles to answer questions regarding a claim against the City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Police Department.
It was a full house at the Kern County Fair Board meeting, which took place Tuesday, Jan. 14. During the meeting leaders discussed policy options in light of new marijuana legislation, budgetary concerns and an investigation regarding a hog whose weight was inappropriately recorded during la…
I define myself as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. I have voted since I was 21 and have lived through tumultuous times — the Vietnam War, civil rights, women’s rights (Roe v. Wade) and technology.
One of the main reasons that Donald Trump gets greeted by “Hail to the Chief” is the particularly loyal support of white evangelical voters. As a result of Trump’s election, conservative Christians (a larger group than evangelicals, but including most of them) will see fewer trespasses on in…
President Donald Trump woke up early Wednesday morning and, turning again to Twitter, stepped up his claims that he would have won the popular vote if 3 million to 5 million “illegals” had not voted. Despite his claims having been repeatedly discredited by both Republican and Democratic elec…
