The Kern County Firefighters union concedes county administrators are allowed to activate a contract clause allowing them to reduce staffing at nine rural fire stations.
The first Kern County budget battle of 2017 is simmering behind the scenes: whether to cut staffing at nine rural fire stations to save $2 to $3 million.
To those of you who keep telling the Democrats: We won, you lost, stop whining and get over it: May I remind you that the primary objective of both houses of Congress (that would be the people you voted to represent your best interests) in 2008 was to make certain that nothing, good or bad, …
As an official who refereed for 28 years, including many of retiring Tehachapi High School coach Steve Denman's games, let it be known that there was no classier individual on the sidelines.
I was dismayed to read a statement attributed to Democratic state Sen. Ed Hernandez in Thursday’s Californian ("Democrats to McCarthy: Repealing Obamacare will hurt your district the most," Jan. 19).
