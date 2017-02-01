Featured Story

MATT MUNOZ: Duo changes name, focus, again
  • By MATT MUNOZ For The Californian

Bakersfield dream pop chameleons Joseph and Jenny Andreotti are set to release their first full-length album, “Who Cares About Tomorrow,” this time as their latest incarnation, Fawns of Love.

  • By SUSAN SCAFFIDI For The Californian

For the last couple of years, the Bakersfield Symphony has ventured out musically. A new emphasis on Eastern European composers, more contemporary music and less-often performed works (at least for this orchestra) have added challenge and spice to the orchestra’s concerts, and I would bet th…

Trump's executive order on immigration is a self-inflicted wound

On Sunday, a White House official told reporters that President Donald Trump’s order for temporary travel bans on visitors from seven countries and on refugees, as well as an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, was “a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level.” Wh…

Letter to the editor: It's because he has businesses there

Donald Trump has banned people from seven Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen — from entering the U.S. According to the Cato Institute, a Koch brothers conservative libertarian think tank, not one American has been harmed by anyone from these countries from …

