The "devastated" family of missing Bakersfield teen Jai Bornstein said Saturday her body was found in Hart Park following a days-long search that involved both her loved ones and total strangers moved by her story.
It had all the makings of a Bakersfield bar New Year's Eve bash: the country music band, the waitresses serving champagne in plastic cups, the party hats, the kazoos and the countdown.
Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it was obvious something was wrong.
For seven years, Dr. George Thompson at the University of California, Davis, collected DNA samples from patients for research into valley fever.
Carlo Magno was wary of moving his family back to Bakersfield in 2002 after being away from home for so long.
When Liberty volleyball coach Amy Parker found out Brooklynn Cheney’s family moved from Tehachapi to Bakersfield, it was mere weeks before the 2015 season.
Cal State Bakersfield was declared the winner of the Saturday women’s basketball game between the Roadrunners and Cal Poly.
The past year was a tumultuous one in many respects, but there was a lot to celebrate in the local arts scene.
Right up to the end, Merle Haggard wrote songs about the people and places of his hometown. He never really forgot about all of us in Bakersfield.
