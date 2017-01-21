Featured Story

Letter to the editor: Eight years of bullying

To those of you who keep telling the Democrats: We won, you lost, stop whining and get over it: May I remind you that the primary objective of both houses of Congress (that would be the people you voted to represent your best interests) in 2008 was to make certain that nothing, good or bad, …

