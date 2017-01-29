Featured Story

Photo Gallery: A Season of Peace for Bakersfield
The Bakersfield neighborhood near Lotus and Watts Drive has been known to be an area where much violence has happened in the past. The Season of Peace for Bakersfield event is hoping to completely stop violence in all areas of Bakersfield through March 31.

Kern County Oral Language Festival winners announced

  • THE BAKERSFIELD CALIFORNIAN

More than 250 students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 46th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival Saturday at Stonecreek Junior High School.

Want to run for City Council? Here's how
  • BY STEVEN MAYER smayer@bakersfield.com

When volunteers fanned out across Bakersfield’s Ward 5 in recent weeks asking residents to support a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the tragic death of Bakersfield City Councilman Jeff Tkac, they noticed something interesting.

Letter to the editor: It's all going up

I am already behind in my regular bills, and I do not need another one. We are on Social Security and have been denied a Cost of Living Adjustment for four years by the government, which claims the cost of living has not gone up.

Letter to the editor: Stop lying and attacking, Mr. President

At last Saturday’s meeting at CIA headquarters, President Trump said he has always backed the CIA; that the “dishonest media” have portrayed him otherwise. Was it dishonest reporting for media to film him making negative comments about the intelligence community? Words from his own mouth.

