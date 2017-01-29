Bakersfield Police destroyed a suspicious package and arrested Federico Sepeda, 36, Saturday for possession of an explosive device.
The Kern Law Enforcement Association has settled a lawsuit with the county over the suspension of assigned patrol vehicles for 12 deputies, the union said Friday.
The Bakersfield neighborhood near Lotus and Watts Drive has been known to be an area where much violence has happened in the past. The Season of Peace for Bakersfield event is hoping to completely stop violence in all areas of Bakersfield through March 31.
More than 250 students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 46th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival Saturday at Stonecreek Junior High School.
It was part-rallying cry, part-community outreach, part-message of welcome to a new police chief.
When volunteers fanned out across Bakersfield’s Ward 5 in recent weeks asking residents to support a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the tragic death of Bakersfield City Councilman Jeff Tkac, they noticed something interesting.
Funeral services for Jan. 29, 2017
Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, his office announced Saturday.
I am already behind in my regular bills, and I do not need another one. We are on Social Security and have been denied a Cost of Living Adjustment for four years by the government, which claims the cost of living has not gone up.
At last Saturday’s meeting at CIA headquarters, President Trump said he has always backed the CIA; that the “dishonest media” have portrayed him otherwise. Was it dishonest reporting for media to film him making negative comments about the intelligence community? Words from his own mouth.
Donald Trump has launched an all-out attack on the media, and now his team plans to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as eliminate the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities.
