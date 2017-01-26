Featured Story

Landscaper faces fine after employee drinks toxic pesticide

  THE BAKERSFIELD CALIFORNIAN

A county agency has proposed fining a Bakersfield landscaper $10,250 for allegedly storing pesticides in a soda bottle and placing it in an ice chest with other beverages, which resulted in an employee drinking it and getting sick, officials announced Wednesday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Kern County Fair Board Meeting

It was a full house at the Kern County Fair Board meeting, which took place Tuesday, Jan. 14. During the meeting leaders discussed policy options in light of new marijuana legislation, budgetary concerns and an investigation regarding a hog whose weight was inappropriately recorded during la…

Religious conservatives in the age of Trumpism

One of the main reasons that Donald Trump gets greeted by “Hail to the Chief” is the particularly loyal support of white evangelical voters. As a result of Trump’s election, conservative Christians (a larger group than evangelicals, but including most of them) will see fewer trespasses on in…

Investigate Trump’s voter fraud claim

President Donald Trump woke up early Wednesday morning and, turning again to Twitter, stepped up his claims that he would have won the popular vote if 3 million to 5 million “illegals” had not voted. Despite his claims having been repeatedly discredited by both Republican and Democratic elec…

