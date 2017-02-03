Luke Evans might be the most recent Eagle Scout in his family, but he is far from the only one. When Luke received the highest Boy Scout rank last month, he was in good company with two brothers, their father and their uncle before him.
Kern High School District trustees have a packed agenda Monday night, considering a comprehensive sexual education program one trustee has reservations about; a multi-million dollar land purchase; and whether student athletes should get a pass on PE class.
A murder charge filed against a man who stood accused of killing a 40-year-old woman at a Union Avenue motel was dismissed on Friday.
An attorney for a man who suffered a broken leg and other injuries as Kern County sheriff's deputies arrested him at a convenience store in September has filed a claim against the County alleging civil rights violations.
1 When Kellyanne Conway, the White House senior adviser, cited the “Bowling Green massacre” to justify President Trump’s halt to visas from seven predominantly Muslim countries, America was left scratching its collective head, the New York Times reports.
A motorcyclist who collided with a pickup in southwest Bakersfield died of blunt force injuries and his death is an accident, coroner's officials said Friday.
A 29-year-old man killed when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed last week has been identified.
A few weeks ago, I read an article in the East Bay Express stating that the Oakland Unified School District was the victim of the loose accountability and oversight of charter schools. The article stated that two charter schools within OUSD’s boundaries were closing due to lack of enrollment…
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan are on their soapboxes pushing their religious agenda against abortion. They would like to overturn the quite reasonable Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. But what are the assumptions behind their views?
The Trump regime’s attempt to abandon the Constitution began on Jan. 20. Taking office that day was the most unpopular president of our time. The following week, the carnage began as “alternative facts,” and immature, impulsive, defensive, pugnacious tweets from the bully pulpit made headlin…
