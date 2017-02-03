Featured Story

Latest News

Kern High to tackle PE, sex ed and land purchases
News

Kern High to tackle PE, sex ed and land purchases

  • BY HAROLD PIERCE hpierce@bakersfield.com

Kern High School District trustees have a packed agenda Monday night, considering a comprehensive sexual education program one trustee has reservations about; a multi-million dollar land purchase; and whether student athletes should get a pass on PE class.

Opinion

Community Voices: Public schools are alive and thriving

  • 0

A few weeks ago, I read an article in the East Bay Express stating that the Oakland Unified School District was the victim of the loose accountability and oversight of charter schools. The article stated that two charter schools within OUSD’s boundaries were closing due to lack of enrollment…

Letter to the editor: Biblical direction on abortion

  • 0

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan are on their soapboxes pushing their religious agenda against abortion. They would like to overturn the quite reasonable Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. But what are the assumptions behind their views?

Letter to the editor: American carnage has begun

  • 0

The Trump regime’s attempt to abandon the Constitution began on Jan. 20. Taking office that day was the most unpopular president of our time. The following week, the carnage began as “alternative facts,” and immature, impulsive, defensive, pugnacious tweets from the bully pulpit made headlin…

Online Features

Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner
Community Cares
advertorial

Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner

  • Updated
CME Group Competition Brings Trading to The Classroom
Education
advertorial

CME Group Competition Brings Trading to The Classroom

  • Updated
Leave Your Footprint on The Fight Against Childhood?Cancer
Family Living
advertorial

Leave Your Footprint on The Fight Against Childhood?Cancer

  • Updated